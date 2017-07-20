Sleaford MP elected co-chairman of parliamentary children’s care group

Sleaford MP Dr Caroline Johnson has been elected as co-chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Children Who Need Palliative Care.

As an NHS consultant paediatrician, she brings years of expertise and frontline experience to the role.

The APPG seeks to educate, inform and motivate Parliamentarians to take action to help transform the lives of the 49,000 children and young people across the UK with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

It was launched in February 2017 by founding chairman Stuart Andrew, Conservative MP for Pudsey. Mr Andrew has now stood down as chairman following his appointment as Assistant Government Whip. To replace him, APPG members have elected Dr Johnson as co-chairman, along with Catherine McKinnell MP, to lead the group in the new parliament.

Together for Short Lives, the UK’s children’s palliative care charity, is continuing to act as the secretariat to the group.

Caroline said: “I am delighted to have been elected as co-chairman of the APPG. As an NHS consultant paediatrician, this is an issue very close to my heart and I hope to be able to make good use of my experience in this field.

“I look forward to working with the other members of the group and the wonderful charity Together For Short Lives to look at ways we can improve care and outcomes for young people with life-limiting conditions.”