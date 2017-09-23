Sleaford Town Council to celebrate Lincolnshire Day with car boot sale

To celebrate Lincolnshire Day on Sunday October 1, Sleaford Town Council is welcoming residents and visitors to the Town Hall between 12noon and 3pm.

Refreshments will be available and Town Councillors will be on hand to chat about local issues, with tours of the Town Hall’s facilities also on offer.

There will also be a display of local information and other groups such as the museum trust, Sleaford Twinning Association and other volunteer groups will be in attendance to talk to about their work.

Sleaford Town Council has also announced it will be holding car boot sales in Eastgate Car Park, on alternative Sundays in October and November.

The dates of the sales will be October 1, 15 and 29 and November 12 and 26.

The car boot sales will run from 12noon to 4pm, with set up from 11am to 11.40am. People wishing to sell are to just turn up on the day, no prior booking is required.

The cost will be £5 per car selling and free entry for people wishing to buy.

The council has received a booking by a catering van for all of the dates and no other catering company will be permitted.

For any queries or further information, contact Sleaford Town Council on 01529 303456 or email enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk or message its Facebook page.