Spreading Christmas cheer to British Legion members

Sleaford and District Royal British Legion has delivered 20 Christmas hampers to members who are either housebound or elderly and living in care homes.

The hampers are paid for through funds raised by the branch, separate to the Poppy Appeal, and are supplied at a favourable rate by the Four Seasons Garden Centre delicatessen.

Vice-chairman of the branch Tom Monteith explained: “We have been doing this service at Christmas for the last 10 years and the hampers are paid for through raffles, dances and social events.

“We have a team that go out and deliver the hampers, along with a Christmas card from the Legion. They are the people who visit the same members throughout the year – often turning up with a box of chocolates or biscuits to look in on them.”

The branch has a membership of more than 130 and meet at the Legionnaires Club, in Watergate, on the second Tuesday of each month (except August).

New members are always welcome.