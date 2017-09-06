Tackle local ‘grot-spots’ with the Big Clean effort

The Big Clean programme is coming to villages in the Sleaford area - with the council-led programme set to see volunteers helping to clean up lanes and public spaces.

South Kesteven District Council’s (SKDC) Big Clean programme will cover the villages of Ancaster, Caythorpe, Rippingale, Fulbeck and Billingborough.

New and existing community groups and individuals will be coming together in the coming weeks to help improve the cleanliness of their streets by litter-picking and cleaning road signs.

Volunteers from across the district have pledged their support to the campaign.

SKDC’s cabinet member for the environment, Coun Dr Peter Moseley, said: “We’re always looking for more volunteers, so please register on our website so we can welcome you into the team and all work together to make a real difference in your area.”

Residents are also being encouraged to pinpoint local ‘grotspots’ using the online map-based system - or by phone.

l To join in visit www.southkesteven.gov.uk/skbig clean or call 01476 406066.