Three local elections called as former Leader of NKDC steps down as councillor

Three further local elections and a neighbourhood planning referendum will take place on Thursday, June 8, alongside the General Election after two Conservative district councillors announced their resignations.

Two of the local elections will be to fill new vacancies on North Kesteven District Council as former Council Leader Coun Marion Brighton and Coun Sarah Pearse have both stepped down from the District Council; announcing their decisions yesterday (Thursday, April 27).

Sarah Pearse - Conservative EMN-170428-092943001

This leads to local elections in the wards of Heighington and Washingborough and Ashby de la Launde and Cranwell on June 8 at limited additional expense to that already incurred by the broader election.

Coun Pearse was elected in 2015, becoming one of the youngest and newest members, while Coun Brighton successfully defended 12 elections during 44 years of continuous service.

Another local electiomn will be in Bracebridge Heath to elect a new parish councillor and a Neighbourhood Plan Referendum for Nocton and Potterhanworth.

Candidates considering nomination for the district council elections should refer to the Electoral Commission guidance at:

http://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/candidate-or-agent/local-elections-in-england

And for parish council elections see:

http://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/candidate-or-agent/parish-and-community-council-elections-in-england-and-wales

Nominations for all can be made between 10am and 4pm on working days, Wednesday May 3 to Thursday May 11; 12pm to 4pm on Friday, May 5.

Lists of candidates will be available to view at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk from 4pm on Friday May 12 and subsequently within the affected communities.

Any contested elections will be held between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, June 8.

The last date for registration to vote in these elections and the General Election is midnight on Monday, May 22 at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Deadline for receipt of applications for postal voting is 5pm on Tuesday, May 23; and 5pm on Wednesday May 31 for proxy vote applications. Contact elections@n-kesteven.gov.uk or 01529 414155 for details.

The Nocton and Potterhanworth referendum on the community’s Neighbourhood Plan gives residents the opportunity to say yes or no to it becoming part of the planning guidance against which local applications are judged.