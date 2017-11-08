Time to remember at annual parade in Sleaford

The Sleaford and District Branch of The Royal British Legion will once again hold the Annual Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service on Sunday.

The parade will form up at the railway station at 10.15am hours and will include contingents from the serving military and cadets of the Army and Royal Air Force units in Sleaford; various Veterans Associations and Youth Organisations, marching to the War Memorial in the Market Square for the service.

Veterans who wish to march in this parade should report to the Parade Marshall at the railway station and he will instruct which contingent the individual should join for the march.

There will be a number of very short temporary road closures during the march and at the end of the service for the march past, but these will be clearly marked and manned and will be opened under supervision with minimum inconvenience to local traffic, but it is hoped that motorists could be patient and respect the occasion.

Service sheets will be available from members of the Royal British Legion Branch so that as many as possible can take part and follow the service.

Sleaford Market Place car park will be closed from midnight until 2pm on Sunday.