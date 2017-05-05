Tories sweep to victory in Lincolnshire County Council elections taking overall control

It was an almost entirely blue picture in the Sleaford area this morning as the Conservatives romped to an overnight victory in the Lincolnshire County Council elections securing 58 of the 70 seats on offer.

The Sleaford area mirrored the fortunes of the party across the county, winning most of the seats up for grabs locally.

Tories celebrate in North Kesteven celebrate their successful night in the Lincolnshire County Council elections. EMN-170505-100422001

The count for divisions within North Kesteven was held at ONE NK leisure centre in North Hykeham overnight and the first result of the night was declared from that venue as senior Tory Christine Talbot was returned with an emphatic polling of 1,378 votes compared to Pat Aston (Labour with 401, Joe McAndrew (UKIP) with 326 and Flora Weichmann (Green) with 111 votes.

This was then reflected in many more results locally as UKIP, which had gained so many seats four years ago to become the second largest party group, saw its support dissolve, losing all its seats in the county.

Labour won just six seats, none in the Sleaford area, but will become the main opposition party, while the Lincolnshire Independents, who had been growing up until now, saw their numbers slashed with only the gruop’s Leader, Marianne Overton returning, winning the reshaped division of Bassingham and Welbourn despite only having two of the villages which had made up her old seat. She received 1,952 votes with Conservative Raymond Phillips coming second with 1,128 and UKIP’s John Dilks coming third.

Lincolnshire Independent Mark Allan lost his Sleaford division seat to Conservative Kate Cook - also a North Kesteven District Councillor, coming third behind Jim Clarke of Labour, Independent Paul Coyne polled 332, Darryl Smalley (Lib Dem) 66 and Robert Greetham (Ind) 12.

Rob Kendrick wins Metheringham Rural. EMN-170505-100543001

Coun Cook said: “I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to have been elected county councillor for Sleaford. Thank you to all the Sleaford residents who voted for me. I cannot wait to get started in my new role.”

She congratulated her fellow Conservatives on their victories too.

The Conservatives also won Hough division from Independent Paul Wood, with young candidate Alexander Maughan.

The Liberal Democrats won one seat and Independents won four. The Conservatives won 53.35 per cent of the vote and the turnout was up on last time - 31.98 per cent compared to 29.2 per cent in 2013.

Andrew Hagues wins Sleaford Rural. EMN-170505-100531001

Full results for divisions in the Sleaford Standard readership area are:

Bassingham & Welbourn:

Dilks, John – UKIP 128

Overton, Marianne Jane – Lincolnshire Independents 1,952

Barry Young wins in Heckington. EMN-170505-100434001

Phillips, Raymond John – Conservative Party 1,128

Folkingham Rural:

Forman, Tracey Ann - Labour Party 339

Hansen, Jan Wayne - Lincolnshire Independents 763

Hill, Martin John - Conservative Party 2,041

Grantham North:

Marianne Overton wins Bassingham and Welbourn. EMN-170505-100605001

Lunn, Claire Jayne - Liberal Democrat 168

Shorrock, Rob - Labour Party 412

Simmons, Ian Paul - Green Party Candidate 152

Wootten, Ray - Conservative Party 2,119

Heckington:

Edwards-Shea, Paul Andrew – Labour Party 322

Hill, George Henry – Liberal Democrats 229

Matthan, Susanna Mariam – Lincolnshire Independents 398

Young, Barry – Conservative Party 1,912

Hough:

Linden-Wyatt, Stephen James - Labour Party 290

Maughan, Alexander Paul - Conservative Party 1,722

Wood, Paul - Independent 1,228

Metheringham Rural:

Byatt, Nick – Lincolnshire Independents 504

Catton, Diana Elizabeth – Liberal Democrats 124

Kendrick, Rob – Conservative Party 1,384

Sharman, John Robert – Labour Party 335

Potterhanworth & Coleby:

Benthall, Sally Ann Lane – Labour Party 332

Lundgren, Peter Charles – Lincolnshire Independents 922

Oxby, Ron – Conservative Party 1,427

Whitfield, Jill – Liberal Democrats 192

Ruskington:

Clegg, Steve – Lincolnshire Independents 1,172

Hughes, Richard – Labour Party 255

Storer, Mark John – Conservative Party 1,442

Sleaford:

Allan, Mark Guy – Lincolnshire Independents - Sleaford 341

Clarke, Jim – Labour Party 410

Cook, Kate – Conservative Party 1,068

Coyne, Paul – Independent 332

Greetham, Robert Charles – Independent 12

Smalley, Darryl Joshua – Liberal Democrats 66

Sleaford Rural:

Edwards-Shea, Linda – Labour Party 340

Hagues, Andrew Gibson – Conservative Party 1,430

Suiter, David – Lincolnshire Independents 484

Mark Storer wins in Ruskington. EMN-170505-100446001