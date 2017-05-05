Tories sweep to victory in Lincolnshire County Council elections taking overall control

It was an almost entirely blue picture in the Sleaford area this morning as the Conservatives romped to an overnight victory in the Lincolnshire County Council elections securing 58 of the 70 seats on offer.
The Sleaford area mirrored the fortunes of the party across the county, winning most of the seats up for grabs locally.
The count for divisions within North Kesteven was held at ONE NK leisure centre in North Hykeham overnight and the first result of the night was declared from that venue as senior Tory Christine Talbot was returned with an emphatic polling of 1,378 votes compared to Pat Aston (Labour with 401, Joe McAndrew (UKIP) with 326 and Flora Weichmann (Green) with 111 votes.
This was then reflected in many more results locally as UKIP, which had gained so many seats four years ago to become the second largest party group, saw its support dissolve, losing all its seats in the county.
Labour won just six seats, none in the Sleaford area, but will become the main opposition party, while the Lincolnshire Independents, who had been growing up until now, saw their numbers slashed with only the gruop’s Leader, Marianne Overton returning, winning the reshaped division of Bassingham and Welbourn despite only having two of the villages which had made up her old seat. She received 1,952 votes with Conservative Raymond Phillips coming second with 1,128 and UKIP’s John Dilks coming third.
Lincolnshire Independent Mark Allan lost his Sleaford division seat to Conservative Kate Cook - also a North Kesteven District Councillor, coming third behind Jim Clarke of Labour, Independent Paul Coyne polled 332, Darryl Smalley (Lib Dem) 66 and Robert Greetham (Ind) 12.
Coun Cook said: “I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to have been elected county councillor for Sleaford. Thank you to all the Sleaford residents who voted for me. I cannot wait to get started in my new role.”
She congratulated her fellow Conservatives on their victories too.
The Conservatives also won Hough division from Independent Paul Wood, with young candidate Alexander Maughan.
The Liberal Democrats won one seat and Independents won four. The Conservatives won 53.35 per cent of the vote and the turnout was up on last time - 31.98 per cent compared to 29.2 per cent in 2013.
Full results for divisions in the Sleaford Standard readership area are:
Bassingham & Welbourn:
Dilks, John – UKIP 128
Overton, Marianne Jane – Lincolnshire Independents 1,952
Phillips, Raymond John – Conservative Party 1,128
Folkingham Rural:
Forman, Tracey Ann - Labour Party 339
Hansen, Jan Wayne - Lincolnshire Independents 763
Hill, Martin John - Conservative Party 2,041
Grantham North:
Lunn, Claire Jayne - Liberal Democrat 168
Shorrock, Rob - Labour Party 412
Simmons, Ian Paul - Green Party Candidate 152
Wootten, Ray - Conservative Party 2,119
Heckington:
Edwards-Shea, Paul Andrew – Labour Party 322
Hill, George Henry – Liberal Democrats 229
Matthan, Susanna Mariam – Lincolnshire Independents 398
Young, Barry – Conservative Party 1,912
Hough:
Linden-Wyatt, Stephen James - Labour Party 290
Maughan, Alexander Paul - Conservative Party 1,722
Wood, Paul - Independent 1,228
Metheringham Rural:
Byatt, Nick – Lincolnshire Independents 504
Catton, Diana Elizabeth – Liberal Democrats 124
Kendrick, Rob – Conservative Party 1,384
Sharman, John Robert – Labour Party 335
Potterhanworth & Coleby:
Benthall, Sally Ann Lane – Labour Party 332
Lundgren, Peter Charles – Lincolnshire Independents 922
Oxby, Ron – Conservative Party 1,427
Whitfield, Jill – Liberal Democrats 192
Ruskington:
Clegg, Steve – Lincolnshire Independents 1,172
Hughes, Richard – Labour Party 255
Storer, Mark John – Conservative Party 1,442
Sleaford:
Allan, Mark Guy – Lincolnshire Independents - Sleaford 341
Clarke, Jim – Labour Party 410
Cook, Kate – Conservative Party 1,068
Coyne, Paul – Independent 332
Greetham, Robert Charles – Independent 12
Smalley, Darryl Joshua – Liberal Democrats 66
Sleaford Rural:
Edwards-Shea, Linda – Labour Party 340
Hagues, Andrew Gibson – Conservative Party 1,430
Suiter, David – Lincolnshire Independents 484