Tory Nick Boles retains Grantham and Stamford seat

Tory MP Nick Boles retained his Grantham and Stamford seat with 35,090 votes at Thursday’s General Election.

The seat includes some villages just to teh south of Sleaford such as Billingborough.

There was a turnout of 69.4 per cent with 56,699 people voting in the constituency.

Mr Boles is recovering from cancer and was unable to be at the count at the Meres Leisure Centre this morning.

Mr Boles’ election agent Kelham Cooke read out a message on his behalf in which he thanked supporters and would be back in action in the coming months.

The result was:

Nick Boles (Conservative) 35,090

Barrie Fairbairn (Labour) 14,996

Anita Day (Liberal Democrats) 3,120

Tariq Mahmood (Independent) 860

Rebecca Thackray (Green Party) 782