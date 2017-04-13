Two Sleaford town councillors (including deputy mayor) announce resignations

Two members have resigned from Sleaford Town Council.

It was announced at Wednesday’s meeting that Deputy Mayor, Coun Mark Allan (Lincolnshire Independent) and Conservative Councillor Richard Willis have both resigned for family and personal reasons with immediate effect.

This may require a by-election to fill these vacancies but Clerk to the Council Kevin Martin told The Standard a new Deputy Mayor will not be elected until the annual meeting of the council on May 17 at the end of the usual mayoral year, with temporary deputies being appointed to help chair meetings when required until then.

Coun Willis joined the council in February 2016, while Coun Allan was elected to the council in October 2009.

Formal notices of a casual vacancy will be posted today (April 19) giving electors 14 days if they want to call a by-election. It would require 10 electors from the relevant ward to get together and call for the by-election, to take place within 60 days. If an election is not called, the council may look to co-opt someone.