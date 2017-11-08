UPDATE: Time to remember at shortened annual parade in Sleaford

The Sleaford and District Branch of The Royal British Legion will once again hold the Annual Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service on Sunday, but this year the route will be slightly shorter.

On the advice of the police the parade will this year form up from the monument on Southgate, not the railway station as in previous years, at 10.15am and will include contingents from the serving military and cadets of the Army and Royal Air Force units in Sleaford; various Veterans Associations and youth organisations, marching behind the Boys’ Brigade Band to the War Memorial in the Market Square for the service, which will be conducted by Rev Philip Johnson, Vicar of St Denys’ Church.

The Band of the Salvation Army will play the music for the service. Veterans who wish to march in this Parade should report to the Parade

Marshall by the monument in Southgate and he will instruct which contingent the individual should join for the march.

There will be a number of very short temporary road closures during the march and at the end of the service for the march past, but these will be clearly marked and manned and will be opened under supervision with minimum inconvenience to local traffic, but it is hoped that motorists could be patient and respect the occasion.

Part of the service will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele, the third Battle of Ypres (1917), a British offensive resulting in the loss of 245,000 British troops. A number of civic dignitaries, military commanders and local organisations will lay their wreaths on the War Memorial during the service.

It is hoped that the community of Sleaford and surrounding areas will once again give their support to the occasion. Service sheets will be available from members of the Royal British Legion Branch in the market square so that as many as possible can take part and follow the service.

Sleaford Market Place car park will be closed from midnight until 2pm on Sunday.

Branch chairman Major Clive Candlin added, that there will also be a short service at 11am on Saturday November 11 for Armistice Day. This will be a service without wreath laying, as this will take place on Remembrance Sunday. Everyone is once again welcome to attend this service.