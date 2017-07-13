VIDEO: Works starts on new waste collection depot for North Kesteven

Construction work is under way on a new £3.5million depot for North Kesteven’s fleet of waste collection lorries to ensure the service continues to run as efficiently in the future.

In the last year alone, the district council waste collection team collected more than 3.4 million general waste, recycling and garden waste bins, and this is set to grow as more houses are built in the district in years to come.

NKDC and Lindum Construction staff mark the start of work on building a new depot for the district's waste collection service, with Lindum Construction MD Simon Gregory (left) and NKDC Leader Coun Richard Wright. EMN-170713-172235001

Contractors Lindum Construction started on site on June 12 on land off Moor Lane, Metheringham, next to The Moorlands industrial estate and the new facility will be financed through careful allocation of additional council tax money as new homes are built.

The project is anticipated to take 44 weeks to complete. Once constructed, it will replace the current depot in the village on Lincoln Road, which has become constricted, surrounded by houses, leaving nowhere to expand capacity.

The new site will also include 10,000 sq ft of industrial space split into seven units to address the growing demand for new facilities for employment in the district.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said the project had been a priority for many years and they had started looking at a new depot as far back as 2013 but Metheringham was still the preferred site as the most viable location from which to cover the district and land was available from Blankney estates. He said: “It’s fantastic to see work starting on the council’s new depot and business units being built alongside it.

Starting off construction on the new waste collection depot at Metheringham. From left - Freddie Chambers of Lindum Construction, Coun Richard Wright - Leader of NKDC, NKDC chief executive Ian Fytche and Lindum MD Simon Gregory. EMN-170713-172248001

“We are an authority committed to providing the highest quality services for our residents and supporting businesses to be able to grow, thrive and support the local economy while providing local jobs.”

Coun Wright said: “The seven industrial units have already had enquiries on them from businesses that are looking to expand, so we don’t expect any problems in securing tenants for those units.

He said the waste and recycling service is well thought of and wanted to make sure the high standards are maintained as demand increases in future. The new facilities would provide dedicated workshops and training rooms.

Simon Gregory, Managing Director of Lindum Construction, said: “It is great to be working with NKDC again on an investment project.

“It is brilliant to see a forward thinking local authority having the confidence to build speculative business units that contribute to a thriving economy. As an employee owned construction company based in North Kesteven we support the use of local contractors and suppliers and are proud to be a part of the team ddelivering this project.”