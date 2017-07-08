Village fayre to promote neighbourhood plan

Leasingham and Roxholm residents are putting together a Neighbourhood Plan to map out how they see development progressing in the village over the coming years.

Chairman of the steering group, Alan Ford explained they started it six months ago by carrying out a referendum offering parishioners the opportunity of having a say in the way the village evolves over the next 20 years.

They voted in favour of a Neighbourhood Plan which in turn was followed by a public meeting where a group of parishioners volunteered to participate in the implementation of the plan and from these a steering group was set up.

Mr Ford said: “The aim of a Neighbourhood Plan is to allow the views, wishes, needs and aspirations of our village to be taken into account when North Kesteven District Council decides on planning and development opportunities.

“No longer can people be ignored and taken for granted. This is a radical change implemented under the Localism Act of 2011.

“In order for our NP to have credibility every aspect of our village must be addressed: housing, the disabled, the young and the old, history and heritage, green sites, and so that eventually our village will evolve the way we want it to.

“We are not stopping housing development but we can have a say where houses can/cannot go and we can even have a say on the design aspects which has never happened before.”

It will take between 18-24 months to complete their plan which will then be passed to NKDC to ensure compliance with the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan. It will then be assessed by an independent inspector for approval.

Residents will be consulted on the plan at a village fayre planned for August 28 on the playing field. All are welcome with free entry.

Mr Ford said: “We want people to enjoy themselves on the day but also to be able to show them what the Steering Group have achieved by displaying maps, photographs with information sheets freely available. It will also enable us to raise some money towards our NP in order to broaden our marketing.”

lYou can find out more at their website: www.leasinghamnp.co.uk .