War hero to be honoured in street name

A war hero has been remembered in the naming of a new street in Heckington.

Heckington Parish Council was asked by North Kesteven District Council to name the new affordable, social housing development off Kyme Road, and continuing their tradition of honouring war heroes they chose Welchman Way.

Captain Edward Theodore Welchman of 1st Battalion West Yorkshire Regiment was the second son of Edward Welchman of Carshalton, formerly of Heckington. He was educated at Sleaford Grammar School and Sandhurst.

He was a keen sportsman, and very popular in both his regiment and outside it.

He served in the South African War in 1901-2 where he earned a Distinguished Service Order, and later the First World War where he died, aged 33, in Boulogne from wounds received at Le Paradis on October 20, 1914. He had only travelled to France at the beginning of that month. He is buried in Boulogne Hospital cemetery, and his name is listed on Heckington’s War Memorial on the village green.

Parish Council chairman Coun Jan Palmer said: “Heckington village is steeped in history, and we like to be able to honour those who made it what it is, and who served this country to enable future generations to have the freedom we do.

“The Parish Council will long continue this tradition in honour of the fallen, and are proud on this occasion to name this street, Welchman Way.”

The development, aimed at addressing a need for social housing in the village, includes a range of one, two and three bedroom homes, and introduces a new type of home to the district - the Passivhaus.

Passivhauses originate in northern Europe and have an extraordinary degree of draught-proofing, insulation, air-tightness and thermal efficiency.

Coun Stewart Ogden, executive board member for housing and local member for Heckington, said: “We are delighted to be the first village in the county to have Passivhaus social housing and it is fitting that they have named the street after a local war hero.”

The development will officially open in the New Year.