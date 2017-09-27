Work progressing on new waste collection fleet depot for North Kesteven

Works are said to be progressing well on North Kesteven District Council’s new waste collection lorry depot and business units in Metheringham.

Construction work got under way on site less than three months ago and already the metal frame for the main building is up and the roof is in place.

The project is due to be completed in spring 2018.

The new depot is being built on Scoley Court, off Moor Lane, named in recognition of the family of that name who had lived in the Metheringham area since before the second World War, and who saw their land used as airfields by Bomber Command.

Zena Scoley was the first ever woman leader of Lincolnshire County Council, honoured by Her Majesty the Queen with an MBE and made Deputy Lord Lieutenant of the county. Her husband, Peter was one of teh founders of teh Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre.

Once constructed, the depot will replace the current one in the village on Lincoln Road.

The site also includes 10,000 square feet of industrial space split into new business units, continuing the council’s determination to support the local economy and job creation.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said: “It’s great to see the progress being made on the depot and business units in such a short space of time.

“When it’s completed, it will mean the waste services that people hold in such high regard will be able to continue delivering a high quality service both now and as more houses are built in the District.

“There has already been interest in the new business units at the site and we look forward to welcoming new occupiers into those in the new year.”