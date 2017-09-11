Young people encouraged to join the Army Cadet Force

A shop manager who volunteers in Navenby is encouraging both young people and adults who live locally to join the Army Cadet Force (ACF).

Sergeant Major Instructor Richard Barnes joined Lincolnshire ACF in 2005 to work with young people in the community but has also had the chance to build his CV. Having no management experience before joining the ACF, Richard has been able to benefit from the many courses available to volunteers from adventure training where leadership skills are put to the test, to First Aid qualifications which are useful both in and out of the Cadet Force.

Richard has had the opportunity to undertake a Leadership and Management Course through the ACF which he believes has benefited his day-job.

He explained: “As a shop manager I have to delegate tasks and responsibilities on a regular basis due to time and other business commitments. Through the ACF I have learnt how to lead a team and improve my managerial style, which is great.

“In both of my roles it is really important to be a ‘people person’, I enjoy meeting new people and finding out more about them so this is certainly a transferable skill.”

Other courses undertaken by Richard include an introduction to the Duke of Edinburgh Award programme (DofE), an expedition supervisor’s course and DofE assessors course allowing him to evaluate those completing their Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards.

Richard continued: “I enjoy leading the DofE programmes as it is great to get out of the traditional ACF uniform and explore some fantastic areas around the UK and aboard.

“Being a Cadet Force adult volunteer has given me the excuse I needed to get out of the house and visit areas such as the Peak District, the Yorkshire Dales or the Yorkshire Moors and take part in lots of new outdoor activities.”

Being an ACF adult volunteer for 12 years has allowed Richard to develop a range of skills that he can pass on to new recruits at Navenby Detachment.

He continued: “Navenby Detachment opened in April this year and I want to encourage as many young people and adults who live locally to get involved. “Joining the ACF doesn’t have to be a big commitment, you can get as much out of the experience as you have time for. I’ve learnt a lot of new skills, tried activities I never would have done otherwise and have met a number of new people I now call friends.

“Cadets aged between 12 and 18 years old are welcome to join us, as well as willing adult volunteers aged over 18. No experience is needed as everything can be learnt ‘on the job’.”

Navenby Detachment meet every Monday evening from 7–9pm at The Venue in Navenby.

To find out more about joining, visit the detachment in person between the above times or call 01522 528109.