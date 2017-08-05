Poppy Prom tribute to Great War battle

This year’s 11th annual Poppy Prom will pay tribute to a First World War battle on its 100th anniversary, say organisers.

The Sleaford and District Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) will hold their Poppy Prom, performed by The Sleaford Concert Band, in October.

This year’s event will feature a tribute piece to the battle of of Passchendaele, the third Battle of Ypres (1917), on its 100th anniversary. Some 245,000 British troops were killed during the offensive.

This tribute will play for the first half of the concert. RBL branch chairman Clive Candlin said: “The remainder of the first half will be dedicated to showing the prowess of the many talented musicians in the band.”

The second half will commence with the popular ‘Miller Magic’, formed from within the band, who will pay tribute to the Beatles.

Mr Candlin added: “This will lead up to the Prom night with all the favourite patriotic sing-along songs. Flag waving is essential and will be provided on the night, so come along and enjoy a fabulous concert and unashamed patriotism.”

The concert takes place in St George’s Academy hall, Sleaford, at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 21.

All funds raised will go to the Poppy Appeal.

Tickets cost £8 each. Call 07938 575385.