Princess is ‘pleased’ with HMS Warrior’s £2.6m overhaul project

PRINCESS Alexandra said she is ‘delighted’ with the work to restore one of Portsmouth’s most famous historic warships.

The royal made the comments during a rare visit to HMS Warrior yesterday afternoon.

She was given a tour of the warship to see how a £2.6m refurbishment project was coming along.

Walking on to the deck of the ship – which was built in 1860 – the princess was welcomed by dignitaries, including the Lord Mayor Councillor Ken Ellcome.

The princess – who is the ship’s patron – also spoke to staff and volunteers before having a private meeting in the captain’s cabin.

Tony Ford is the project manager leading Warrior’s restoration.

He said: ‘Princess Alexandra is a lovely lady.

‘She is very interested in the project itself and how it’s coming along.

‘She said she was very, very pleased with the work that’s gone on so far.’

The work is being funded by a £2.6m grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Awarded in 2015, the cash is being used to repair bulwarks, helping to create a waterproof seal between the deck and the ship’s iron hull.

So far, about 30,000 man hours have gone into the project, which is due to be finished next summer.

Mr Ford added: ‘We’re about two-thirds the way through the project now. We think we have probably got about 10 months to go.

‘The process is so vital. It’s all about protecting the future of the ship.

‘We’re trying to keep the water out from getting down below decks.’

HMS Warrior was Britain’s first iron-hulled battleship.

She has been an attraction at the city’s historic dockyard for 30 years.