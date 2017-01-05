Prize for hospital campaigner

An Ancaster woman who has collected thousands of signatures in support of a petition to fully restore Grantham’s A&E department has been recognised for her efforts.

Jayne Dawson, 50, of Angel Court, was nominated for Ancaster Co-op’s ‘Doorstep Challenge Award’ by campaign group SOS Grantham Hospital.

Jayne has single-handedly collected more than 15,600 signatures calling for the return of a fully-functioning, 24-hour A&E to Grantham Hospital.

She began by going door-to-door in and around Ancaster and went on to spend several days a week in Grantham collecting signatures from passers-by. This is despite suffering from spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

Jayne was presented with a hamper of goodies from the Co-op in recognition of her hard work.

She said: “I was shocked to win it, very shocked.”

Ancaster Co-op shared news of Jayne’s win on its Facebook page, with Kate Gulchard writing: “Our next doorstepchallenge Christmas stocking goes to Jayne Dawson, who has done an incredible amount of awareness and campaigning to reinstate a 24-hour A&E service.

“We wish the campaign group all the best and hope all the hard work pays off.”