Progress in dogs on field debate

Following a public meeting in Heckington last month regarding the permitting of dogs on the village playing fields because of some irresponsible dog owners, a small working group representing all sides has met for the first time.

The group’s aim is to resolve the issues surrounding not allowing dogs to roam off leads on the sports pitches.

The working group is made up of local dog walkers, football and sports clubs, the parish council, dog wardens and other residents and has reported a very successful discussion, with all sides airing their views.

It was unanimously agreed dog faeces on the playing field and within the village streets, is totally unacceptable.

It was further agreed the working group would present options for discussion regarding the use of the playing fields including ideas for tackling dog faeces for the next meeting in the new year.

While discussions are ongoing, the parish council continues to permit dogs on leads to be walked around a five metre permiter of the field. Enforcement action will be taken against those flouting this rule.