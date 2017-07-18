Pupil gets stuck in as part of NCS scheme

A Carre’s Grammar School pupil has been busy taking part in the National Citizen Service (NCS) programme.

As part of the government programme, Travis Cullum has spent two weeks on various residential trips.

For his final week, Travis is taking part in various projects and activities.

Travis has been doing labour work at Kirkby La Thorpe Primary School throughout this week.

He has helped complete repair work to the bandstand at the school, and has cleaned, sanded, repainted and fit a new roof on the building.

He has also repainted a science play area at the school.

The cost of the restoration to the roof was £230, and the team behind it are hoping to raise enough money to meet this figure.

Travis will be bag packing at Tesco, in Sleaford, tomorrow (Wednesday) from 10am to 5pm.

He will also host a cake sale on Thursday outside the One Life Sports Centre, in East Road, from 9am to 1pm.

There will also be an official opening ceremony of the restoration work at the school on Thursday afternoon.

Any extra funds raised after the £230 will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

Travis would also like to give thanks to Lincolnshire Landscaping Services, who assisted with the new roof on the building.