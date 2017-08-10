Quiz night for air ambulance

A quiz night is to be held in Sleaford next week as part of a bid by three cricketers to break the world record for the longest indoor net session and raise £20,000 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Dave Newman, Richard Wells, and Shaun Brown, who all play for Billingborough Cricket Club, will aim to break the current 52-hour record by 20 hours in Sleaford in November in aid of the air ambulance.

In support of this goal, a quiz night is to be held at the Marquis of Granby, in Northgate, on Monday, August 14, starting at 7.30pm.

Entry is £2 per person, with a maximum of six in a team.

All funds raised will go to the air ambulance.

The event is the first in a series of quiz nights being held as part of the charity world record attempt and thanks are given to all those who have supported it. Another will be held at the same venue on September 11, again at 7.30pm, and more are confirmed for October and November.

To donate directly to the fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/worldrecordcricketnet-2017