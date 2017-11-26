Recognition for DofE success

Schoolchildren in Sleaford have been honoured for their success in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme, helped by a life-saving guest.

The Robert Carre Trust recently held its latest annual Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE’s) Award Celebration Evening for students at Kesteven and Sleaford High School (KSHS) and Carre’s Grammar School.

This year’s programme saw KSHS students achieve 68 awards in total – 44 bronze, 13 silvers, and 11 golds.

Carre’s students, meanwhile, achieved 62 awards – 51 bronzes, 10 silvers, and one gold.

Mel Walker, DofE Award coordinator for The Robert Carre Trust, said: “It is a great honour to host this annual event and see the best of young people receiving their DofE Awards.

“These individuals work hard over a lengthy period at a skill, a physical activity, as well as offering their services in a voluntary capacity.

“Finally, they train for and complete an arduous journey with an aim.

“Well done to all who completed their awards this year!”

Presenting the DoE Award certificates on the evening was Sophie Atkinson, a student at KSHS from 2005-2012.

As part of the scheme, students are taught first aid skills and complete the British Heart Foundation Heart Start Award.

Sophie, who achieved her bronze, silver, and gold awards with the DofE Award, also completed the Heart Start qualification; this began her interest in first aid and over the years she has completed a number of courses in the field, particularly through her career in the Metropolitan Police.

Earlier this year in the Netherlands, Sophie witnessed a man fall from his bicycle, suffering a heart attack. Using the first aid skills she first learned as part of her DofE Award, Sophie and another passerby performed CPR and helped saved his life.

Of Sophie’s actions for the cyclist on that day, Mrs Walker said: “Despite having to be defibrillated four times he survived thanks to her quick-thinking and determination.”

She added: “I teach this course and enable students to received the British Heart Foundation Heart Start Award when training for their DofE expedition section as I believe it is a skill all should have and once learned is useful to all in life.

“I am very proud of her and it was an honour to have her at the Celebration Evening.”