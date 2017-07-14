Residents take part in gardens scheme

Two gardens in Welbourn, near Sleaford, will take part in an open garden event this weekend as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS).

Walnut Tree Cottage, in Hall Lane, and The Old House, in The Green, will open this Sunday, July 16, from 2pm to 6pm.

Walnut Tree Cottage is a peaceful garden full of winding paths, shrubs, climbing roses and seating areas.

Home produce of honey and bee products will be on sale, and a metal sculptor will be exhibiting and selling his work in the garden.

Homemade teas will also be served at Welbourn Village Hall.

The Old House garden features gravel, paving and pebble mosaics, as well as lavender and roses, herbaceous borders and a small enclosed paved garden.

Refreshments of ice-creams will be available.

Combined admission is priced at £4 for adults, for both gardens, and free for children.

The NGS raises more than £2.6 million every year for national nursing, gardening and other charitable causes.

For details on open garden events, visit www.ngs.org.uk