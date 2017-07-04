Rippingale youngster impresses TV’s Voice Kids coaches

A girl from Rippingale has wowed a panel of star coaches on The Voice Kids UK.

Tabi Gervis, 14, applied for the ITV singing contest after her grandmother saw an advert on Facebook.

She said: “I’ve always known singing is something I wanted to do.”

Her audition aired on Saturday, with Tabi singing Songbird by Fleetwood Mac for coaches Danny ‘McFly’ Jones, Pixie Lott, and Will.I.Am.

Danny and Pixie were so impressed by Tabi’s voice they hit their red buttons – spinning their chairs from facing away from her to facing towards her – in a bid to become her mentor.

Tabi said: “It was a massive shock, I genuinely thought they weren’t going to turn.”

When it came to deciding between Danny and Pixie, Tabi chose Pixie as her mentor for the show.

Tabi said it felt ‘surreal’ and ‘like another performance’ as there was no time beforehand to feel nervous.

Tabi told her friends about her audition last year, but since then has had to pretend that she did not progress through to the next stage.

She said: “It was really hard keeping it a secret.”

Charlotte, who grew up in America, said since the show there have been messages from ‘all four corners of the globe’ and said the family are ‘chuffed to bits’.