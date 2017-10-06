Royal Navy called in following mustard gas canister discovery

The mystery surrounding the discovery of mustard gas canisters in Woodhall Spa has taken yet another twist..

According to reports, the Royal Navy has been called in to help search a stretch of water close to the village of Stixwould near Woodhall Spa.

The new development comes as Lincolnshire Police widened their search in connection with the saga that started last Sunday with the discovery of mustard gas canisters in Roughton Moor Woods off Kirkby Lane.

The woods were still cordoned off today (Friday) as police and other agencies continued to search the area.

Superintendent Phil Vickers told the BBC this morning:: “Military colleagues are assisting in the search that is being conducted - it is very slow.

“Our priority is always the safety of the wider community as well as the responders who are on the scene.

“It is going to take time before we ‘re satisfied that the search has been conducted safely.”

There were no further details on why the search had been extended to Stixwould.

Three people have been released on police bail with regarding to the incident, including a man from Woodhall Spa.

Properties were also searched in Woodhall Spa and Lincoln.

East Lindsey District Council leader Craig Leyland has backed calls by police for members of the public to stay clear of search areas.

He said: “I am very aware that residents of Woodhall Spa and Kirkby in Bain will be concerned about the discovery of canisters of mustard gas.

“As ward councillor, I have been fully briefed by the Chief Executive of ELDC.

“This is part of an ongoing police enquiry and can I please ask residents to keep clear of the areas affected and take police advice and direction.

“This has been dealt with by Lincolnshire Police as a critical incident.”