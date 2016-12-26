Runners’ festive gift

David Marshall, organiser of the Sleaford Santa Run that began this year’s Christmas Market, has donated £1,000 from entry fees to Rainbow Stars, a support group for children with autism and other disabilities. The money was presented on Sunday at Darmon’s Funhouse.

