Ruskington volunteer opens up about role at hospice charity

A Ruskington woman was inspired to voluteer for St Barnabas Hospice after she and a number of family members were diagnosed with cancer.

Last week was Volunteers’ Week, an annual celebration of the work millions of volunteers do across the UK.

Wendy Herridge, 55, is a family support services volunteer for St Barnabas Hospice, which offers end of life care for everyone in Lincolnshire,

She joined as a volunteer in 2013 after retiring from the Metropolitan Police Force.

Wendy’s family have been affected by cancer on three occasions.

Her mother sadly died from lung cancer, and her sister recovered from cervical cancer.

In 2009, Wendy was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Wendy said: “It was such a traumatic experience, and has really given me a purpose to help ill people, as I can empathise with how they’re feeling.”

Wendy’s role at St Barnabas involves her running bereavement groups, attending one-to-one sessions, and visiting friendship groups.

Richard, Wendy’s husband, also volunteers for St Barnabas Hospice.

Wendy said: “I would definitely recommend volunteering for St Barnabas, as they are so supportive and provide briliant personal development.”

To volunteer for St Barnabas call 01522 518221.