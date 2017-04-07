Ruskington woman Janice is braving the shave today

Ruskington resident Janice Batchelor will be ‘Braving the Shave’ today (Friday) for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Cancer care is an issue close to Janice’s heart and her family, friends and work colleagues have already been digging deep.

“The Brave the Shave fundraising idea is a little bit different and people will hopefully take notice,” says Janice, whose mother Irene, from Cranwell, has prepared several head scarfs for after the cut.

“As well as raising a lot of money for Macmillan, I am also hoping to raise awareness of the great work carried out by Macmillan Nurses,” she said.

Janice, a scheduler for Rilmac Group in Lincoln, plans to auction off the honour of shaving her head to a colleague. Sponsor her at: https://bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/janice-batchelor/