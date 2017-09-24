Safer system to pay for care and support

An easier and more secure way for people to pay for the care and support they need is coming to Lincolnshire, according to the county council.

Lincolnshire County Council is introducing new ways to make Direct Payments more manageable and secure for the roughly 1,400 people that currently receive it. The changes include Prepaid Cards, a system which has already proved successful for 130 other public sector organisations across the UK.

Prepaid Cards simplify the payment process while also protecting people that use them from potential financial abuse. Those using the new service will no longer need to send bank statements to the council, or need to set up a separate bank account to receive their Direct Payments.

Executive Councillor for Adult Care, Patricia Bradwell has welcomed the new system, saying: “Prepaid Cards are easy to set up and use, they will also give greater protection to people who are vulnerable to fraud, and those receiving care will be safer as a result of this change.

“Anyone in Lincolnshire, regardless of financial status, who is eligible to receive Social Care Support from the county council can choose to have a Direct Payment and Prepaid Card.”

People already receiving a Direct Payment will have the opportunity to switch to a Prepaid Card account during their support plan review.

A Prepaid Card is identical to a debit card but solely used to pay for care and support from an account that is impossible to go overdrawn in.

The new system gives people the option to either pay at point of sale using chip and pin or directly into an account via bank transfer. They can also set up direct debits and standing orders.