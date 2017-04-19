Salvation Army celebrates anniversary in music

The Sleaford branch of the Salvation Army will be celebrating the 131st anniversary of the organsation’s founding on the weekend of May 6-7.

Special leaders for the celebrations will be Majors Martin and Leanne Cordner, musical evangelists currently responsible for directing the Salvation Army’s work in Cambridge.

They will lead worship at the West Banks Hall on Sunday, May 7 at 10am and 6pm and will participate, with the theme “Music in Ministry,” in a musical celebration on Saturday, May 6 at 7pm in Northgate Methodist Church. Guests for the evening are a children’s choir, the Boston Singing Company, conducted by James Addis. Everyone is welcome to all the events.