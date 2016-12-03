Santa is coming to town on a new sleigh

Members of the Sleaford Kesteven Rotary Club and the Sleaford Round Table will again be escorting Santa Claus on visits to Sleaford and the surrounding area during December.

For 2016, he will travel on a new sleigh which has been built by local company Bailey Trailers.

Members of Sleaford and District Round Table and the Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven have shared a sleigh for 30 years, touring the houses and inviting charity donations for children to meet Santa.

Robin Field from the Rotary Club said they generally raised around £2,500 from collections: “We cannot thank Bailey Trailers enough for what they have done in helping us in this way. Our primary concern was health and safety but they have outdone themselves.”

Each evening will start at around 6pm and finish around 8pm. Money raised will be used to support charities locally, nationally and internationally.

This year’s sechedule is: December 1 – Russell Crescent; December 2 – Boundary Pastures; December 5 – Ancaster Drive; December 6 – Leasingham; December 8 – Heckington streets; December 9 – Milton Way; December 12 – North Parade; December 13 – Stokes Drive; December 15 – Clay Hill Road; December 16 – Rookery Avenue; December 19 – Greylees; December 20 – Ruskington and December 21 – Heckington village green.