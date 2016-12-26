Santas on scooters deliver Christmas cheer to elderly

Members of a scooter club donned Santa suits and brought Christmas cheer to older people on Sunday.

Members of a scooter club donned Santa suits and brought Christmas cheer to older people on Sunday last week.

Riders from Sleaford All-Knighters Scooter Club gathered at the Barge and Bottle pub for their Big Mince Pie Run, roaring round the town to deliver the pies and sherry to Roxholm Hall care home.

Rob Castle from the club thanked the Barge and Bottle and Wilcox’s of Ruskington for donating sherry and mince pies. He said: “We as a club love to do this, there was lots of smiles.”

Members of Sleaford All-Knighters scooter club delivering donated mince pies, rum truffles and sherry to Roxholm Care Home. L-R Neil Lamont, Violet Crossland - resident, John Andrew. EMN-161219-110822001