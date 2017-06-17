Scheme for homeless gets curry delivery

A Sleaford business is serving up a treat for a church-based support scheme for homeless and vulnerable people.

Sleaford Muslim Community Association initially approached volunteers running The Junction at the New Life Centre on Mareham Lane to pay for a week’s food bill.

This then led to Nadim Aziz, proprietor of the India Garden restaurant in town and a leading member of the association, offering to cook and serve a meal for the people who went along to Monday evening’s session to support each other if feeling isolated. The Indian food was prepared at the restaurant and then brought over to the centre on Monday night for everyone to enjoy. It is hoped to make it a monthly event.

