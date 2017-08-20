Scooter ‘ride out’ in its third year in Sleaford

A local scooter owners club is holding its third annual ‘ride out’ in aid of charity.

Sleaford All-Knighters will be holding Happy Chappy 3 at The Barge and Bottle in Carre Street on Sunday, September 17, starting at 10am with a mass ride out at 1pm.

There will be a raffle and trophies for the best turned out scooters, best custom scooter, best turned out club and furthest travelled to attend.

Last year’s event saw more than 200 scooter owners join in, raising money for a local woman with Down’s Syndrome.

The event stems from support for one of its honorary members, Nicky Reeves, who also has Down’s Syndrome. Club mates converted a mobility scooter to carry a yellow Vespa body for him. Since the first ride out, Nicky has become an internet sensation.

Members Rob Castle, Nicky Reeves and Colin Sleight are pictured with Nicky’s scooter.