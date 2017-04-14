Scouts and Cubs ready for St George’s Day

Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorer Scouts of Sleaford and District will parade through the town’s streets on Sunday April 23, as part of their annual celebration of scouting and St George.

Young people aged six to 18 will form the parade coming from the district’s 11 Scout Groups (Billinghay, Coningsby and Tattershall, Cranwell, Heckington, Horncastle, Leasingham, Metheringham, Ruskington, Sleaford, Wellingore and Woodhall Spa) and two Explorer Scout Units (“The Dodgers” based in the south, and “The Nomads” based in the north).

Following the parade there will be a short service at St Deny’s Church.

District Commissioner, Ian Kingdom commented: “St. George’s Day is a highlight of my scouting year, not only do we as a district come together to celebrate scouting, but we also get to say thank you to our leaders and supporters – as well as remind the public that we are here and still going strong.”

During the service a number of awards will be presented to leaders in recognition of good and outstanding service.

Local Explorer Scout, Bethany, 17, explains: “St George’s Day is an important day to Scouts, it reminds us that it is more than just another club, where you go climbing or kayaking, have a go at archery or gliding, but also make a positive contribution to our community.”

Adam Jacklin, Explorer Scout Leader said Scouting is as popular as ever, adding: “Our main failing is our success, we have more members than at any point in our history – but sadly also long waiting lists of young people wanting to join us, but unfortunately we don’t have the leaders.”

For more information visit www.sleaforddistrictscouts.org.uk or call 0845 3001818.