A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the late Canon James Day will be held at St Andrew’s Church in Heckington on Friday at 3pm.

Canon Day was the vicar of Heckington during the 1980s and passed away recently.

The service will be an opportunity for local people who remember him fondly to go along and celebrate his life and achievements, especially during his time in the village.

The service will be led by Vicar of Heckington, Rev Chris Harrington.