Shining examples of community effort at NK awards

Shining examples of voluntary and community effort within North Kesteven have been rewarded at the annual NK Community Champion Awards.

A record 28 finalists, their guests and nominators were among 150-plus guests at the evening event hosted by North Kesteven District Council at The Venue in Navenby on Thursday.

Musical entertainment provided by Melonspice. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography/NKDC

This year there were around 80 nominations put forward by grateful residents. Every year North Kesteven District Council calls for nominations of people living and working in the district whose voluntary actions, carried out quietly, tirelessly and selflessly they feel are worthy of recognition. The Sleaford Standard is one of the media sponsors of the awards.

The evening was compéred by BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Rod Whiting, who said it was ‘very humbling to be in a room with so many dedicated and deserving people, who give up so much of their time, for no greater purpose than the love of their community.’

Leader of NKDC, Coun Richard Wright said: “These are the unsung heroes of our communities who, through their selfless motivation and quiet inspiration make an enormous difference within our district and these awards are a small but heartfelt thank you on behalf of the district for that.”

Amelia Bailey from Washingborough won the award for Contribution to Health and Wellbeing in recognition of her extensive work raising funds and awareness in support of better cancer outcomes, especially among young people. She said: “There are some amazing people in this room; amazing people from many communities doing some some incredible things and it’s lovely to share that.”

Young Achiever, sponsored by Branston Ltd. Winner: Callum Ball. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography/NKDC

On behalf of the Heckington Show volunteers, recognised for their Contribution to Arts and Culture in respect of a 150-year legacy of volunteering in support of the event, Show Chairman Charles Pinchbeck said it was ‘really special to be acknowledged in this way, especially by the district which we seek to serve so proudly in what we do.’

Trevor Midgely, awarded for Contribution to a Better Environment through his efforts in keeping South Kyme spick and span, saw the increasing importance of volunteers. He said: “The way I see it we are all going to have to do more, with more people needing to get stuck in, if we love our villages and the places we live.”

Contribution to Sport, sponsored by 1Life. Winner: Peter Ford. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography/NKDC

