Six colleagues Brave the Shave for charity

Six men from the Pygott and Crone teams in Sleaford and Lincoln raised more than £2,300 for Macmillan by shaving their heads.

Gary Wand, Thomas Osborne, Kevin Scrupps, Jamie Aspland, Ian Pygott, and Jason Sedlan ‘Braved The Shave’ with the help of Kelly Cowell, from Envvy, in Sleaford.

Pictured before the shave from left Kevin Scrupps, Jason Sedlan, Jamie Aspland, Gary Wand and Thomas Osborne. EMN-170825-150340001

Director Kevin Scrupps, said: “The charity is one of many our company and staff support, we raise money for Macmillan as many of us have experienced the unbelievable support they give to families at a very difficult time.”

The firm’s total for Macmillan now stands at £20,000.