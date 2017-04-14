Six suspected illegal immigrants found by police near RAF Cranwell

Six people, suspected to be illegal immigrants, have been detained by Lincolnshire Police after being found at the roadside on the A17 near RAF Cranwell.
Miles Green Tweeted on social media that he had contacted the police late last night (Thursday) having seen a fire on the roadside at Byard’s Leap with “around eight people” standing there in masks.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman thanked Mr Green for his call and said in a statement: “We detained six people on behalf of immigration at 11.30pm, on suspicion of illegal entry into the country.”