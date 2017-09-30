Sleaford Air Cadets are hot shots on the ground too

Sleaford Air Cadets air rifle teams are celebrating success in the Air Cadet air rifle postal shooting competition. They took first place in the three position and second and third in the two position team competitions. CWO Alex Myers was overall highest scoring male cadet. It has been the squadron’s most successful result since entering the competition, which is open to all 900 ATC squadrons in the country, shot over five separate rounds between October and June.
Photograph by Wg Cdr (Retd) Steve Hullott.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sleaford Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.