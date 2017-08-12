Sleaford air cadets awarded pilot scholarship

Two young Air Cadets from 2160 Sleaford squadron have been awarded a Pilot Course of Flying scholarship.

Having met the challenging criteria for entry to the scheme the two cadets, flight sergeant Will Fovargue, and cadet warrant officer Alex Myers, both 18, completed a 12-day course in Dundee during which they flew in the A211 Aquila light aircraft.

FS Will Fovargue said: “I found the Air Cadet Pilot Scheme unforgettable. To begin with it was far more challenging than I ever anticipated however the quality of instruction and training at Tayside Aviation is flawless; I owe it to them for achieving my first solo flight in only 11 hours. I’d recommend this course to anybody who has a passion for flying because you will learn skills that will stay with you for life”.

CWO Alex Myers (18) commented: - “The Air Cadet Pilot Scheme I see as the pinnacle of cadet achievement, the objective of the course defines the Air Cadets. Flying Solo for the first time is the most exhilarating thing I have done so far, writing myself as the ‘Pilot in Command’ in my log book is something I hold with great pride.”

Any young person interested in joining the ATC can email 2160@aircadets.org or pay a visit to the squadron HQ on the Drove on a parade night - Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-9.30pm.