Sleaford area women's club plays 'Toilet Sardines' and other games for third world charity

‘Toilet sardines’ and ‘toilet ping pong’ were two of the fun games played at a crazy charity event on Sunday by members of the Inner Wheel of Sleaford Kesteven at the Ruskington home of member Caroline Morris.

The Inner Wheel of Sleaford Kesteven crams 16 people into a toilet during their toilet games day.

One of the highlights was a challenge to squeeze as many people as possible into Caroline’s ‘loo’, giving donations to fund a school toilet block in a third world country.

Visitors could also test their skills at Toilet Ping Pong or Potty Precision. Lunch of pea and shittake mushroom soup, with bread and cheese was served up too.

The club raised enough to provide a school toilet block through a charity called Toilet Twinning and Caroline is to twin her toilet with a school in India.

Club member Fiona Wightwick explained the idea came from club International Service Officer, Jane Gibson.

Toilet Sardines at the Toilet Twinning event in Ruskington.

Fiona said: “For every £60 raised, you can twin your toilet with a single household latrine in an impoverished community. For every £240, you can twin with a school toilet.”

They are following this up with a themed ‘toilet-tree’ at the Ruskington Christmas Tree Festival.

Elisabeth Rasche, club president, is to fundraise for a mobile chemotherapy unit for Lincolnshire cancer patients, cutting travel and waiting times and stress. Elisabeth will be arranging a fund raising dinner dance at the Sleaford Golf Club in April next year.

Toilet fun and games event at Ruskington.

Potty Precision games at the Toilet Twinning event in Ruskington.