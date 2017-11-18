Sleaford barman limbers up for first boxing bout

A barman from Sleaford is to go from breaking up fights to competing in one - all to raise cash for Cancer Research UK.

Rhys Clarkson, 23, is taking on an Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB) match in Lincoln on November 25 - and hoping to raise £2,000.

Rhys outside the New Image gym where he has been training for his fight.

“I haven’t ever done any form of fighting before as I’m as soft as a marshmallow,” said Rhys.

“But after doing a few sessions at the UWCB training facility, and joining New Image gym, I have lost three stones in weight. The gym has helped me go though a drastic change, so weight-lifting and boxing are pretty much hobbies now.”

Rhys has previously donated £500 of his own money to Cancer Research after losing his nan to cancer.

“I think every little helps to fight back against it,” he said.

“My mom doesn’t like the fact I’m fighting as she says I will ‘ruin my pretty face’, said Rhys. “But my friends have all have been so supportive and helping me with my confidence. So much so that two great friends of mine, Benn Sykes and Tom Hicks from Sleaford have also joined with me to do this event.”

UWCB offers its participants an eight-week training programme to prepare for the fight. With all bouts raising cash for Cancer Research UK.

Visit Rhys’ fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rhys-clarkson.