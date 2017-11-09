Sleaford firework weekend goes off with a bang

There were bangs and pops all over Sleaford as residents celebrated Bonfire Night over the weekend.
Many enjoyed major displays laid on in and around the town.
Sleaford Town Football Club and Sleaford Cricket Club hosted their annual fireworks night on Sunday at Eslaforde Park on Boston Road.
There was a barbecue, stalls, drinks and funfair rides with proceeds going towards upkeep of the clubs and grounds. There were even free shuttle buses from town to avoid congestion.
Sleaford Rugby Club held its fireworks event on Saturday, with bonfire and fireworks display, fairground rides, food stalls and bars, plus live music from The Little Big Band. Proceeds went to the club. Our photographer was on hand to capture the fun.
Woodland Waters at Ancaster also held its firework display on Saturday.
