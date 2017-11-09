Sleaford firework weekend goes off with a bang

There were bangs and pops all over Sleaford as residents celebrated Bonfire Night over the weekend.

Many enjoyed major displays laid on in and around the town.

Sleaford Rugby Club firework display. L-R Ash Phillips, Shannon Phillips 9, Sally Rawlings, Jake Phillips 6, Andy Rawlings, Ellie Rawlings 3, Kerry Rawlings. EMN-170611-100637001

Sleaford Town Football Club and Sleaford Cricket Club hosted their annual fireworks night on Sunday at Eslaforde Park on Boston Road.

There was a barbecue, stalls, drinks and funfair rides with proceeds going towards upkeep of the clubs and grounds. There were even free shuttle buses from town to avoid congestion.

Sleaford Rugby Club held its fireworks event on Saturday, with bonfire and fireworks display, fairground rides, food stalls and bars, plus live music from The Little Big Band. Proceeds went to the club. Our photographer was on hand to capture the fun.

Woodland Waters at Ancaster also held its firework display on Saturday.

Sleaford Rugby Club firework display. Debbie Fraser with 18-month-old Kobe Rudd of Sleaford. EMN-170611-100654001

Sleaford Rugby Club firework display. Kerry Vellam of Sleaford with Noah Kelmam 3 and Molly Kelman 2. EMN-170611-100710001

Sleaford Rugby Club firework display. L-R Owen Henry 10, Sam Henry, Lewis Henry 9. EMN-170611-095613001

Sleaford Town football clun and Sleaford cricket club, joint firework display. EMN-170611-114029001

Sleaford Town football clun and Sleaford cricket club, joint firework display. EMN-170611-113923001

Sleaford Town football clun and Sleaford cricket club, joint firework display. L-R Jodie Rudkin and Lisa Cannon with L-R Tamsin Howseman and Lexi Cannon. EMN-170611-113858001

Sleaford Town football clun and Sleaford cricket club, joint firework display. L-R Tom Corby 11 and Jake Houghton 11 of Sleaford. EMN-170611-114146001

Sleaford Town football clun and Sleaford cricket club, joint firework display. Front l-R Riley Garfoot 7 and Jess Lindley 12. Back L-R Luke Issitt 14, Sam Watson, Clare Hallam, Joanne Parrish. EMN-170611-114122001