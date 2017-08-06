Sleaford Golf Club captain’s cash aids children’s hospice

The former captain of the seniors section of Sleaford Golf Club has presented £1,000 to St Andrew’s Children’s Hospice of Grimsby, which provides care and support for children with life-limiting illnesses and their families throughout Lincolnshire.
Clive Boyfield was captain in 2016 and wanted to raise money during his year for a children’s charity.
Hospice representative Alison Lark and the charity’s local shop manager Deborah Homer accepted the donation at the club on Thursday.
A grateful Alison explained all these donations helped towards the £4.8 million combined costs for running their adult and children’s hospices each year.
Pictured is Mr Boyfield (centre) with Alison (right) and Deborah (left) beside the golf course.
