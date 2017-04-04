Sleaford officer joins social media campaign to show behind-the-scenes of Lincolnshire Police

A Sleaford-based officer is among those inviting the public to see policing in Lincolnshire through their eyes in a new social media campaign.

Officers of varying ranks and PCSOs are involved with Lincolnshire Police’s #OnTheBeatWith social media campaign, launched yesterday (Monday).

Ever wondered what’s in a Chief Inspector’s in-tray, or what a Sergeant gets up to on their shift, or what kind of community events a PCSO attends?

Over the next four weeks, followers will be going #OnTheBeatWith officers and PCSOs from a variety of ranks and locations across the force area - including PC Jimmy Conway. He is described as: “Recent transferee from Sussex. Father of two girls. Youth Mentor. Londoner. Sleaford Response Officer.”

He and others around the county will be taking photos while out and about on the beat and will be posting their activities across the force’s social media channels.

As well as capturing the hard work and engagement activity of staff, the force also hopes people will see more of the person behind the uniform, the lighter moments and a behind-the-scenes insight into policing in Lincolnshire.

You can follow on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and via the hashtag #OnTheBeatWith

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lincspolice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lincspolice

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lincspolice