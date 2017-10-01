Sleaford Oktoberfest serves up cheer

Hundreds of people turned up to join in the spirit of the German beer festivals and raise funds for worthy charities at this year’s Sleaford Oktoberfest.

The beer and music festival was back in town for a seventh year, organised by Sleaford and District Round Table.

Oktoberfest organised by Sleaford Round Table. Bekki Henderson of Party Workshops with Beth Chatterton of Sleaford. EMN-170925-102337001

The group’s 14 members have been planning all year, this time spreading it across four days on Boston Road Recreation Ground for ease of access from the town centre.

It featured 40 real ales, 19 ciders, four continental beers and a standard bar, as well as live music and fun fair rides entertaining up to 3,500 people over the course of the whole event.

A first time experiment saw over 40 people joining in a bingo night on Thursday, sponsored by local business Ringrose Law, raising £200.

Neil Freeman, a member of Sleaford Round Table for over 10 years and instrumental in the creation of the first event, said: “We thought we would do it as we were here and will probably do it again.”

Oktoberfest organised by Sleaford Round Table. Oompahlievable performaing. EMN-170925-102349001

On Friday evening the beer festival kicked off properly, despite the rain, with visitors invited to turn up in traditional German beer festival outfits with a prize for the best one, with a number joining in.

There was music from Ultra Violet, Reinst80’d and Ultra 90s as the crowds grew.

Saturday saw fine weather for a family fun day with arts and craft tent, circus skills workshops, climbing wall, bouncy castles and traditional oompah band to keep revellers in the beer festival mood.

There were performances by Sleaford Gymnastics Club and the GO Dance studios and more groups played into the evening concluding with local band AfterLife.

Oktoberfest organised by Sleaford Round Table. Ruby Hughes 6 of Sleaford on the climbing wall. EMN-170925-102410001

The Round Table now regularly raise over £10,000 each year from this one event for local good causes including the SHOCK Sleaford defibrillator campaign and the Sleaford Community Minibus.

Each year the chairman of the group nominates a charity for part of the annual proceeds. This year, chairman Steve Dawson nominated ACT for SMA, The Ally Cadence Trust which is a UK Registered Charity committed to supporting families affected by Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Steve said “I am proud to be a part of this small group that puts on such an event and raises lots of money for the community in which we live and work.”

Oktoberfest organised by Sleaford Round Table. Unknown Element performing. EMN-170925-102421001

Oktoberfest organised by Sleaford Round Table. L-R Brittany East, Amy Kilgannon, Charlotte Caves, Josh Hunt, Marcus Harris and Sam Fearfield. EMN-170925-102432001

Oktoberfest organised by Sleaford Round Table. Sarah Hudson and Daniel Brister of Sleaford. EMN-170925-102444001

Oktoberfest organised by Sleaford Round Table. L-R Ali Stafford, Jow Bristow, Si Stafford, Tony Hinch, Jamie Barratt, Paul Moodie, David Wrench. EMN-170925-102505001

Ultra Violet on stage on Friday night. EMN-170925-165350001

Rachael Hockmeyer and Christian Slingsby in costume. EMN-170925-165338001