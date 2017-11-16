Sleaford remembers fallen heroes at Sunday parade

Townspeople showed their support at this year’s Remembrance Sunday service.

The parade was shortened due to policing commitments, but a 36-strong contingent from RAF Digby and Cranwell was joined by Army and Air cadets, veterans and youth organisations, marching behind the Boys’ Brigade Band to the War Memorial for a service conducted by Rev Philip Johnson, Vicar of Sleaford.

Sleaford Remembrance Sunday Parade and service. EMN-171113-120443001

Chairman of the Sleaford branch of the British Legion Major Clive Candlin said the parade formed up at Handley Monument, instead of Southgate, but it went smoothly.

He added: “The service went well but it was very cold and windy. The little ones were really struggling with their banners to hold on. I was really proud of them. Sleaford people are fantastic in the way they turn out and give tremendous support.”

Part of the service commemorated the 100th anniversary of the First World War Battle of Passchendaele, in which 245,000 British troops died.

Sleaford Remembrance Sunday Parade and service. EMN-171113-115818001

Sleaford Remembrance Sunday Parade and service. EMN-171113-115756001

Sleaford Remembrance Sunday Parade and service. EMN-171113-115829001

Sleaford Remembrance Sunday Parade and service. EMN-171113-120337001

Sleaford Remembrance Sunday Parade and service. EMN-171113-120348001

Sleaford Remembrance Sunday Parade and service. EMN-171113-120359001

Sleaford Remembrance Sunday Parade and service. EMN-171113-120411001

Sleaford Remembrance Sunday Parade and service. EMN-171113-120422001