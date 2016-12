Our Picture of the Week depicts Sleaford’s ‘fire breathing dragon’, as captured by North Kesteven District councillor and recent parliamentary by-election candidate Mark Suffield.

He has not lost his touch since starting out as a trainee photographer on the Sleaford Standard.

Featuring the dragon railings around Monument gardens at the junction of Boston Road and Southgate it shows off the fiery new illuminations installed for Christmas this year by Sleaford Town Council.