Sleaford’s St George’s Market fit for a patron saint

With a parade, beer festival and a special themed market, the day of England’s patron saint was celebrated in grand fashion at the weekend.

The St George’s Day Market was organised by Sleaford Town Council and held on Saturday in the Market Place.

St George's Day Market in Sleaford Market Place. EMN-170424-111133001

The market was officially opened by the Mayor of Sleaford, Coun David Suiter, the Town Crier and Vicar of Sleaford Rev Philip Johnson, who followed with a blessing.

Regular traders were joined by a wide variety of stalls and there was a full programme of entertainment.

Coun Jan Brealeycook, from the market working group, said: “We had a good day and traders seemed to do well.”

She said she had begun to wonder about the lack of footfall around the town at the beginning of the day but after talking to various people realised a lot of people had gone off to Lincoln to cheer on Lincoln City as they won the National League and promotion.

St George's Day Market in Sleaford Market Place. L-R Barbara Roberts, Maggie Carr and Peter Pocock of Sleaford Rotary Club with Catherine Long of Sleaford Kesteven Rotary Club. EMN-170424-111045001

She added: “William Alvey School performed their play of George and the Dragon, which went down well, a few turned up to do a stint on entertainment and it wouldn’t be a St George’s market without our Morris Dancers, who did a great performance.”

As well as stalls by organisations like the RAF Association and the British Legion, Sleaford Rotary Club brought along a mobile clinic with the St John Ambulance offering high blood pressure checks.

St George's Day Market in Sleaford Market Place. L-R Maureen Thom, Ian Thom and Roly Crighton. Royal British Legion. EMN-170424-111024001

St George's Day Market in Sleaford Market Place. Bill Martindale getting his blood pressure tested by L-R Mary Turner and Nikki Dudley of St John Ambulance. EMN-170424-111058001